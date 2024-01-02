Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.73 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. 841,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.