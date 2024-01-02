Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBGI

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $827.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.