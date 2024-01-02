Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 6,983 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

