Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

