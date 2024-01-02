Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $249.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,743,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

