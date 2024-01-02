Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 26,122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 7,112,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.