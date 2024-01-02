Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 227,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.