Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. 141,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

