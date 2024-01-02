Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 87.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

