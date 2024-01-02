Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

