SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

