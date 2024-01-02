Siacoin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Siacoin has a market cap of $382.85 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,306.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00161922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00567706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00374732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00212155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,025,855,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,001,190,054 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

