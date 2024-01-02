Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

