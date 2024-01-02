Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. 392,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

