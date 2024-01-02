Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

