RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.