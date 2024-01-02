Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 79.67% and a negative net margin of 54.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Root will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Root

In other Root news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

