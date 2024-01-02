Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $307.22. 193,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.