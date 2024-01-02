Robbins Farley Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.74.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

