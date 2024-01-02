Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

