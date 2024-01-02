RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.21.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

