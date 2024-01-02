Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RELL opened at $13.35 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,993 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 46.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

