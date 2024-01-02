Reviewing Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Webuy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.05 billion 0.46 $38.46 million $0.52 16.81 Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Webuy Global.

This table compares EZCORP and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 3.67% 9.68% 4.89% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Webuy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.62%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

EZCORP beats Webuy Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

