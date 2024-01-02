Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $152,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $191.31. 1,610,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.