Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $192.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $192,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614,310 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.36. 245,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

