Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $181.16 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $181,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 10,563,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

