Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $138.89 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $138,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS NOBL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,233 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.