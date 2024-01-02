Raymond James Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.10.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.6757447 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.17%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.