Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 544,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

