Raymond James & Associates Sells 91,001 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.48% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $206,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. 47,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,456. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

