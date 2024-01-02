Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,386 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $275,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.3 %

SPGI stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.00. 113,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

