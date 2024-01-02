Raymond James & Associates Has $528.46 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $528,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.