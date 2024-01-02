Raymond James & Associates Has $203.98 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of CVS Health worth $203,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. 2,247,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.