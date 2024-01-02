Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.85% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,961,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

