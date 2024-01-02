RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

