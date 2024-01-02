Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 9.1 %

IPDN stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

