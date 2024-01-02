Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company's stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

