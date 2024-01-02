Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.06.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
