Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

