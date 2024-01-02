Ordinals (ORDI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $708.58 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $87.71 or 0.00192873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $708.58 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 78.98836759 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $393,677,782.97 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

