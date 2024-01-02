NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

