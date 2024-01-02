Niza Global (NIZA) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Exchanges

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Niza Global has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $3.50 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,512,185,921 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.03097487 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,573,166.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

