Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.