Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $168.38 million and $3.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,945,828,478 coins and its circulating supply is 43,262,395,963 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

