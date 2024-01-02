M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

MTB stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

