Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 1,336,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.