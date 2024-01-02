Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $49.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of research firms have commented on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -541.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.