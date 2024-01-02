Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,610 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

