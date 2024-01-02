Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 49 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

ASML stock opened at $756.92 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $536.77 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

