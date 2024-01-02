Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $406.89 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.95 and its 200 day moving average is $359.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,823. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.