Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,068 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

